Amkette Pocket, a portable speaker launched at Rs. 1,399

Remember those tiny black pocket radios that you often saw strung around people's wrists? They were especially visible during an important cricket match when the device was practically glued to people's ears.

You could see people walking with them or just sitting in the courtyard of their houses hanging on to every word that the commentator said and occasionally letting out a scream in frustration or jubilation. What if we told you that the radio of your childhood is back with the same look and feel but with the features of 2017?

Amkette brings to you the Amkette Pocket, a portable multimedia speaker with built in MP3, FM radio, USB/SD card playback, rechargeable and replaceable battery with 12 Hours backup, LED digital clock and a refreshing whiff from your childhood.

This compact speaker comes with an old world charm combined with latest technology that will definitely remind you of days gone by with your parents and grandparents.

The in-built torch will be your guiding light on a trek or when there's a blackout. If you're a radio fanatic, worry no more because this speaker allows you to type in the number of your favourite radio channel directly without getting into the hassle of scanning other channels. Amkette Pocket also happens to be the perfect companion to laptops and PCs so you can listen to that playlist uninterrupted.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajiv Bapna, Director, Amkette, said, "Amkette Pocket was created in order to bring together the look and feel of the past with the ease and convenience of the present. We think this device will be loved by all age groups especially the slightly older category since it offers everything they are used to and more. The simplicity of the product is its USP and we are extremely excited with this launch."

Grab your Amkette Pocket at an alluring price of Rs 1399/- for melodious experience.