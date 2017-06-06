Apple HomePod smart speaker with Siri goes official; availability to start in December

As expected, Apple unveiled the HomePod smart speaker powered by Siri at the WWDC 2017. This device is believed to be Apple's answer to the existing smart speakers such as Google Home and Amazon Echo.

It is said so as the Apple HomePod, which is a 7-inch smart speaker has abilities to play music, check the news and control the other connected devices. The device uses spatial awareness in order to sense its location in any room and adjust the audio automatically. The HomePod can be operated via Siri and is priced at $349. The smart speaker is available in Space Gray and White color variants and will be released in December this year in select markets such as the U.S., the U.K., and Australia.

The Apple HomePod has a woofer that is designed by Apple. The woofer renders clean and deep bass and custom array comprising of seven beam-forming tweeters. The speaker has Siri, Apple's voice assistant and wireless access to Apple Music Library. The HomePod has six mics that facilitate easier interactions. The device can learn user preferences and handle advanced searches within the library. Also, it will send messages and provide updates on sports, weather and news. It can also control other smart home devices taking Siri's help to turn the lights on and off.

The HonePod is powered by Apple's A8 chip. The company claims that the instructions given to the smart speaker are locally recognized on the device as well as encrypted on it for security purposes.