Apple TV with 4K video could be launched at WWDC

Apple is rumored to be working on the next generation Apple TV that could be launched at WWDC 2017 to be held between June 5 and 9 in San Jose. As per a recent report, the upcoming Apple TV might feature 4K Ultra HD resolution. Also, it is likely to be codenamed J105.

With support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the next generation Apple TV will allow users to stream videos from YouTube and Netflix to 4K TVs. Besides the 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Apple TV is likely to feature more vivid colors as well. This means the device might have the HDR support included this time.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2017 date confirmed for June 5

The current generation Apple TV with support for FHD 1080p resolution hasn't managed to sell that well. The sales haven't picked up as there are many 4K streaming devices in the market such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast Ultra with 4K to mention a few.

Furthermore, the report continues stating that we can expect an improved Apple TV this time without any other major changes. This means the only highlight of the upcoming device from Apple will be the 4K Ultra HD resolution and nothing apart from it. IT is worth mentioning that Apple hired the former director and general manager at Amazon Fire, Timothy Twerdahl earlier this month.

Source