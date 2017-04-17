Apple TV rumored to get new features with tvOS 11; multi-user support expected

At the Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) slated to happen in June, the company will unveil the next generation operating systems. In addition to the iOS 11, we will get to see the next generation watchOS, tvOS, and MacOS.

We recently saw that the iOS 11 will end support for the 32-bit apps. Now, there is interesting information about the tvOS 11. It is said that the Apple TV might get a couple highly demanded features that exist in the company's other platforms. One feature is multi-user support that will tailor onscreen content to the Apple ID or active profile. The Verifier, an Israeli site report citing a reliable source states that people should not only see content from their iCloud, Apple, and iTunes but also their own apps on Apple TV.

The connection of profiles to the TV is believed to be a one-time affair. The work on this technology is claimed to be in the advanced stages, but the integration might be delayed until a later point release. Till date, the multiple user accounts was offered only by Macs. Even the iPads support this, but only when used in classroom settings.

Besides the multi-user support, the other one that the tvOS might get is picture-in-picture. It is believed to be borrowed from iPads and Macs. This one lets people watch a stream right in the corner window while they browse the home screen or any other app. The source also supports speculations that Apple will incorporate a live programming guide and a few other forms of subscription TV content via partnership.

For now, there is no credibility on this source, but it claims that the iOS 11 will support a deeper Siri integration in iCloud and iMessage and offer the ability to make group video calls in FaceTime. One suggestion that seems to be unlikely is that the iPhone 8 might have a Smart Connector as in iPad.

