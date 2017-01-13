Bose Lifestyle 650, 600 and SoundTouch 300 home entertainment systems now available in India

Bose, the leading audio equipment manufacturer has launched its latest home entertainment system line-up- LifeStyle 650, LifeStyle 600 and SoundTouch 300 in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 3,99,999, Rs. 2,99,999 and Rs. 69,999 respectively, the music systems are now available in retail stores across the country.

The LifeStyle 650, LifeStyle 600 and the SoundTouch 300 home entertainment systems can be controlled by Bose's SoundTouch mobile app and are designed to offer a wire-free rich audio experience right in your living room.

The company gave a demo of the newly launched products and talked about the specifications and the Bose's technology that makes them the best audio systems in the market.

Here's everything you need to know about the home entertainment systems.

Bose LifeStyle 650 and LifeStyle 600 Home Entertainment Systems Bose Lifestyle 650 is a premium 5.1-channel home entertainment system designed to please music lovers with its rich and thrilling audio experience. The aesthetically designed music system comes with four OmniJewel satellite speakers, including high-excursion transducers for dramatic production of sound. We were quite impressed with these dual-driver Omni Jewel speakers that deliver 360-degree and omni-directional audio. Bose uncompromising 5-speaker home theater system Bose says that it's the most uncompromising 5-speaker home theater system the company has ever made. The speakers are housed in brushed, anodised aluminum, driven by a sleek, curved console accented with polished glass. Designed to offer a wire-free audio experience in your living room, the LifeStyle 650 includes a main center channel, four satellite speakers and a console. This console takes care all of the technological needs such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless music streaming and 4K video compatibility. The console has 6 HDMI inputs and can be controlled with a universal remote. On the other hand, the Lifestyle 600 system has four slightly larger Jewel Cube satellite speakers and one Jewel Cube center channel speaker. Bose audio systems The audio systems are fitted with Quiteport technology to deliver better and deeper bass and ADAPTiQ technology for superior room scaling. Besides, they also come equipped with Bose's audio tech including PhaseGuide, a specialised tube designed to deliver rich sound, better room calibration, and crisp directional audio. Besides, the audio systems are also paired with Acoustimass 300 wireless bass module, a bass driver that also uses QuietPort technology. It features a bigger bass driver to deliver rich and directional bass frequencies to produce a balance audio in your living room. Bose SoundTouch 300 The Bose SoundTouch 300 is a sleek soundbar that can easily fit under any television as it measures just 97.8cmx10.8cmx5.7cm. Offering minimalist design, the audio system and is designed to offer rich sound and comes equipped with WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC and can also stream audio from services music like Spotify and Pandora. The SoundTouch 300 has an impact resistant glass on top with perforated metal wraparound grilles on sides. The SoundTouch 300 is also equipped with Bose's audio technology including PhaseGuide, Quiteport and ADAPTiQ for superior audio experience. Bose SoundTouch 300 and Acoustimass 300 wireless bass module are priced at Rs. 69,999.