Buy Samsung's new 32-inch Basic Smart TV only on Flipkart

A couple of days prior to the Flipkart Big 10 Sale, the company announced that the Samsung 33-inch Basic Smart TV will be exclusively launched on the platform during the sale. The new smart TV will be available on Flipkart at Rs. 29,999.

"Our partnership with Samsung has been one of the most successful, and this has enabled Flipkart to bring world-class electronics products to our customers at unbelievable prices, and bolster our leadership position in the category," said Sandeep Karwa, Head of Consumer Electronics and Large Appliances, Flipkart in a statement. At the 5-day long sale, customers will get an additional discount of Rs.1000 on the device.

What's more, customers will also get a Rs. 750 off on Tata Sky DTH connection. Besides this, they can even avail offers such as up to Rs.8000 Off on exchange, No Cost EMI up to 12 months on Bajaj FinServ & all credit cards.

"We are confident that this exclusive launch will be well-received by our customers, and will emerge as a top seller during our Big 10 sale," Karwa further added.

Talking about the Samsung's latest smart TV, it comes with some interesting features. Its Screen Mirroring feature will allow users to mirror the content from their smartphones to the Samsung Joy Connect television wirelessly.

There is also a Bluetooth 2-Way Audio feature using which viewers can turn the TV into a Bluetooth speaker by paring it with their phones.

Other than that, the Samsung 32 Basic Smart TV has a Smart Convergence feature which lets users share content from their mobile phone to it, even when the internet connection is down, whereas the Smart Share feature can be used to share content wirelessly between their smartphones and USB via the TV.

Rest of the features offered by the device include Full HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus, Screen and Sound capture mode, and Wide colour enhancer (Plus).