CloudWalker aims to redefine the home entertainment with its smart TV range

CloudWalker, a Mumbai based startup today showcased the company's first smart TV line-up in a media meet-up in New Delhi. Termed as the smartest smart TVs, the Cloud TV range comprises of curved and flat models with 4K UHD, Full HD and HD resolution variants in screen sizes varying from 24-inches to 65-inches with a starting price of Rs. 11,987 that goes up to Rs. 1,35,988 for the top variant.
The startup says that the Cloud TVs have been designed to offer digital content directly on televisions without the customer having to go through changing ports or cumbersome menus. The startup has collaborated with e-commerce giant Flipkart to exclusively sell the Cloud TVs in the Indian market.
While we have a number of Smart TVs in the market running Android or company's respective inbuilt operating systems , their UI remains quite complex and they end up being regular big-screen TVs hanging in our living rooms. This is something CloudWalker wants to change with its smart Cloud TVs. The startup has developed its own user interface powered by CDE (Content Discovery Engine), which curates digital content available on the internet on free, premium or freemium basis. The user interface also helps discover apps that can be viewed on big screen. The startup gave us a demo of its 65-inch curved 4K UHD TV running the company's UI, which seemed to be the most user friendly big-screen UI we have come across in a while. The CDE allows viewers to have a dual experience of watching live TV and streaming digital content on the screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between the ports. The main-screen streams the live TV content sourced from your dish network with the option of selecting internet shows, movies and apps right on the same screen in a nun-clutter easy to understand layout. The team says that it the simplicity of their UI that differentiates their smart TVs line-up from the competition. SEE ALSO: Vodafone, Airtel announces special offers on women's day Besides the complex user interface, another big challenge that big-screen smart TVs pose to consumers is the mode of operation. The bundled remote controls often confuse consumers with their limited functionality and fail to complement the so-called smart UIs that powers up the smart TVs. That said, the Cloud TVs are paired up with a multi-functional remote control that company calls ‘SUPER REMOTE'. The remote control has an inbuilt Air mouse plus IR function to quickly navigate all functions of the TV like switching channels, playing content, browsing the internet and other functions with a flick of your wrist. To further make the viewing there are several hotkeys with which users can access USB drive data, internet, Android apps, games, etc. at a single press. We tried the Air mouse plus feature on the remote control and were impressed by the smooth functionality it offers in accessing the features and settings menu of the smart TV. The 65-inch curved 4k UHD model that we tested come with XLuminous display offering 3840 x 2160 resolution, Dolby Digital sound for, Bluetooth, Dual Wi-Fi and Airplay support. The additional CShare app allows you to connect Android or iOS devices to the TV, enabling users to play videos, music & photos from the mobile gallery on TV. You can also mirror the phone to the TV or the TV to the phone and use the phone as a remote, an air mouse, a wireless keyboard or for voice search. The particular variant is powered by Cortex Dual Core Processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB inbuilt storage with microSD card support by up to 32GB. The smart TV runs on Android 4.4 Kitkat and has 8W x 2 speaker output. While the company says that the TVs have Dolby Digital sound, we found that the audio performance was not at par with the other smart TVs we have tested in the same price-point. The ports are provided on the right side of the panel. You can follow the link to check the entire specifications and price-range of the CloudWalker smart TVs selling on Flipkart. CloudWalker is sourcing the hardware from the offshore market is deploying its operating system before making the TV range available exclusively on Flipkart. On being asked about the possibility of seeing the CloudWalker's intuitive UI on smart TVs from other manufacturers, the team responded that it might happen in the coming years but as of now, the startup wants to focus on the current range launched in the Indian market. Flipkart is providing special discount and exchange offers on the smart TV range for interested buyers in the Indian market. Besides the new smart TV range, CloudWalker Streaming Technologies is also creating digital ecosystems for large format screens directly through smart TV or through conversion of existing TVs into smart TVs with its smart setups priced around Rs. 7,000 in the Indian market.
One of the most user friendly smart TVs around
Hassle free big-screen viewing experience
Super Remote with inbuilt Air Mouse Plus IR function
1GB Ram, 8GB ROM, microSD card support and Dolby Digital Sound
Exclusively available on Flipkart
While we have a number of Smart TVs in the market running Android or company's respective inbuilt operating systems , their UI remains quite complex and they end up being regular big-screen TVs hanging in our living rooms.
This is something CloudWalker wants to change with its smart Cloud TVs. The startup has developed its own user interface powered by CDE (Content Discovery Engine), which curates digital content available on the internet on free, premium or freemium basis.
The user interface also helps discover apps that can be viewed on big screen.
The startup gave us a demo of its 65-inch curved 4K UHD TV running the company's UI, which seemed to be the most user friendly big-screen UI we have come across in a while. The CDE allows viewers to have a dual experience of watching live TV and streaming digital content on the screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between the ports.
The main-screen streams the live TV content sourced from your dish network with the option of selecting internet shows, movies and apps right on the same screen in a nun-clutter easy to understand layout.
The team says that it the simplicity of their UI that differentiates their smart TVs line-up from the competition.
SEE ALSO: Vodafone, Airtel announces special offers on women's day
Besides the complex user interface, another big challenge that big-screen smart TVs pose to consumers is the mode of operation. The bundled remote controls often confuse consumers with their limited functionality and fail to complement the so-called smart UIs that powers up the smart TVs.
That said, the Cloud TVs are paired up with a multi-functional remote control that company calls ‘SUPER REMOTE'. The remote control has an inbuilt Air mouse plus IR function to quickly navigate all functions of the TV like switching channels, playing content, browsing the internet and other functions with a flick of your wrist.
To further make the viewing there are several hotkeys with which users can access USB drive data, internet, Android apps, games, etc. at a single press.
We tried the Air mouse plus feature on the remote control and were impressed by the smooth functionality it offers in accessing the features and settings menu of the smart TV.
The 65-inch curved 4k UHD model that we tested come with XLuminous display offering 3840 x 2160 resolution, Dolby Digital sound for, Bluetooth, Dual Wi-Fi and Airplay support.
The additional CShare app allows you to connect Android or iOS devices to the TV, enabling users to play videos, music & photos from the mobile gallery on TV.
You can also mirror the phone to the TV or the TV to the phone and use the phone as a remote, an air mouse, a wireless keyboard or for voice search.
The particular variant is powered by Cortex Dual Core Processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB inbuilt storage with microSD card support by up to 32GB. The smart TV runs on Android 4.4 Kitkat and has 8W x 2 speaker output.
While the company says that the TVs have Dolby Digital sound, we found that the audio performance was not at par with the other smart TVs we have tested in the same price-point. The ports are provided on the right side of the panel.
You can follow the link to check the entire specifications and price-range of the CloudWalker smart TVs selling on Flipkart.
CloudWalker is sourcing the hardware from the offshore market is deploying its operating system before making the TV range available exclusively on Flipkart.
On being asked about the possibility of seeing the CloudWalker's intuitive UI on smart TVs from other manufacturers, the team responded that it might happen in the coming years but as of now, the startup wants to focus on the current range launched in the Indian market.
Flipkart is providing special discount and exchange offers on the smart TV range for interested buyers in the Indian market.
Besides the new smart TV range, CloudWalker Streaming Technologies is also creating digital ecosystems for large format screens directly through smart TV or through conversion of existing TVs into smart TVs with its smart setups priced around Rs. 7,000 in the Indian market.