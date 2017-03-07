CloudWalker aims to redefine the home entertainment with its smart TV range

CloudWalker, a Mumbai based startup today showcased the company's first smart TV line-up in a media meet-up in New Delhi. Termed as the smartest smart TVs, the Cloud TV range comprises of curved and flat models with 4K UHD, Full HD and HD resolution variants in screen sizes varying from 24-inches to 65-inches with a starting price of Rs. 11,987 that goes up to Rs. 1,35,988 for the top variant.

The startup says that the Cloud TVs have been designed to offer digital content directly on televisions without the customer having to go through changing ports or cumbersome menus. The startup has collaborated with e-commerce giant Flipkart to exclusively sell the Cloud TVs in the Indian market.