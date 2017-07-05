Daiwa launches 48-inch Smart TV with inbuilt box speakers at Rs. 31,990

Japanese electronics giant Daiwa has just announced the launch of its new Smart TV 'L50FVC5N', Equipped with a host of impressive features, it is claimed to start the Smart TV revolution in India.

The LED 48-inch Smart TV- L50FVC5N looks stunning, thanks to its extremely narrow bezel design with a glossy finish and glossy aluminum stands. With no messy or visible wires and a smooth and clean back, it has a sleek appearance.

It sports a 48-inch display that delivers a FULL HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels providing users with a captivating viewing experience. Bringing the balance to the contrast shades is 20000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

Under the hood, the Smart TV is powered by a Dual-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, 8GB of internal storage option is available with the TVs in India.

In sync with the faster performance, the TV comes with a unique feature that kills the apps running in the background when not in use. Closing down these apps not only frees the RAM but also optimizes your TV Performance.

In addition, the 'L50FVC5N' arrives with a Smart Web Cruiser Remote that has an inbuilt mouse in it and offers Qwerty Keypad & Mouse control.

Furthermore, the TV packs two powerful 10W box speakers that will allow users to enjoy a Home Theater like experience. As for connectivity, the Android-based operating system allows streaming any channel at any time. Users can project any digital content from your gadgets drive right onto their television with the screen mirroring facility or M.Cast.

The TV also comes with 2 HDMI Connectivity and 2USB Input that allows users to connect multiple devices at the same time. There's more; with the Wireless Headphone Control, users can enjoy audios and video through their headphones.

The LED 48-inch Smart TV- L50FVC5N is priced at Rs. 31,990 and comes with an extended warranty of two years. It is already available on various online platforms like Flipkart, Ebay, PayTM and Shopclues the product will soon be sold at offline stores as well.