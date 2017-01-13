EPSON launches new 3LCD home theater projector EH-TW6700

Epson, one of the premier projector brand has launched the new EH-TW6700 home theater projector. The newly designed home cinema projector delivers 3,000 lumens of color and white brightness.

The projector is engineered with up to 70,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and lets you witness stunning realism with up to three times wider color range.

The EH-TW6700 offers unmatched image quality that is a hallmark of all Epson projectors which carry the 3LCD Technology. Epson 3LCD projectors deliver dazzling colors that match its white brightness to give balanced, realistic, and vibrant images. The model boasts of a 1.6x optical zoom, vertical ±60% and horizontal ±24% lens shift for superbly aligned images.

The two built-in 10W stereo speakers deliver lifelike sound. With up to 5,000 hours eco mode lifetime on the lamp, one could watch a 150-minute movie every day for five years without having to replace them. Epson also provides 2-year warranty for a carefree entertaining experience with the EH-TW6700.

"Epson projectors are preferred by users because of its realistic and vibrant images. Epson's position as the number one projector brand worldwide for 15 years and its position as the No. 1 brand in India is a testimony to our consistent efforts to deliver the best audio-visual technology.

The latest model will let you sit back and immerse yourself in the experience from the very start. The projector is easy to install, simple to use and can be placed almost anywhere." said Mr. Samba Moorthy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Epson India.

Features of the Epson EH-TW6700 include:

Impressive 3D Image Quality: Watch bright and vivid 3D images with a high color brightness of up to 3,000lm.

Active 3D with RF Glasses: The Full HD RF 3D Glasses can be connected smoothly without any transmission interference from obstacles in the room.

Dynamic Mode: Enjoy vivid image quality during the day without the need to dim the lights.

Living Mode: Enables high image quality enjoyment from the living room, perfect for large family gatherings.

Cinema Mode: Indulge in the authentic cinematic experience in the comfort of your home.

3D Cinema: Enjoy 3D cinema experiences at the comfort of your home.

High Refresh Rate: With Epson's bright 480 Hz drive technology, a stunning level of 3D brightness is made possible.

High Contrast Ratio: Epson Auto Iris Technology adjusts its aperture to provide optimum contrast and brightness for each scene.

Wide-range Connectivity: With integrated support for multiple connection methods, including HDMI to suit a wide range of entertainment devices, the EH-TW6700 makes home entertainment more accessible than ever.

Flexible Conversion from 2D to 3D: The EH-TW6700 features a unique 2D to 3D conversion function with three levels of image depth.

