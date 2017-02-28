Facebook live videos app now available for Samsung's smart TVs

Facebook, known for providing exciting features in almost every update had recently come up with live video feature wherein a user can upload live videos on the go. Till date, this feature was made available only on desktop and mobile applications.

But now Samsung has come up with an application for Facebook live videos and they are targeting only its smart TV for now. This application is available for download in in 190 countries with 35 different language versions. However, not all models will extent support for the new app except its QLED 2017 TV series including other smart TV models of 2015 and 2016. The app can be downloaded via Samsung smart hub.

The app allows the user to sign in to their Facebook account and view all the live videos posted by their friends or the pages followed by them. It also shows all the recommended videos, which might interest the user. The authentication is done only once while installing and launching the app for the first time.

Facebook also announced few other improvements in this app. The audio will be played automatically when the device's sound is turned on, one can watch the larger preview of videos shot vertically and video can be watched in minimized window while scrolling news feed. On the other hand, mid-roll video ads will be introduced, which helps in boosting the revenue further. The South Korean tech giant is also planning to bring this app to Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.