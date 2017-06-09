Haier launches Smart 4K TVs and 4K Curved LED Television Range in India

Haier, the Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics recently announced the launch of their all new range of 4K Curved LED televisions. The two models LE55Q6500U and LE55Q9500U are said to enrich the television viewing experience.

"The new introductions by Haier are made as per the current trends and the demands of modern Indian consumers. These televisions are designed in line with the brand's motto of customer inspired innovation and equipped with modern technology and features to offer consumers an unprecedented TV watching experience," said Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India while commenting on the launch.

The LE55Q6500U sports a curved 4K UHD LED screen along with some impressive features. The 178/178 viewing angle of the screen will allow users to enjoy a panoramic vision and a better visual experience. It is equipped with AVL (Auto Volume Leveler), a special feature that prevents the volume fluctuations while switching between channels or programs.

Further, the LED contains an HDR (High Dynamic Range), DBX Sound Enhancement system and smart share functionality. The smart share feature enables users to view mobile content on the LED TV.

Moving on to the LE55Q9500U, it also comes with 4K UHD Resolution and HDMI feature. Thanks to the display resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, the picture quality will be far better. The LE55Q9500U TV is equipped with a feature called MHL (Mobile Hi-Definition Link), which is an interface that allows users to connect smaprtphones to a LED TV.

In addition to this, the LE55Q9500U even boast features like Digital Noise Reduction and Simulated Surround Sound. Other than that, all the models arrive with HDMI component inputs, 2×10 watt audio output power, USB ports, 3D Digital Comb filters and more.