LeEco launches three new Smart TVs in India; Price, features and more

LeEco the Chinese multinational conglomerate corporation has just announced the launch of its newest range of Super 4 Series Smart TVs for the Indian consumers.

While the TV size makes up an important demand element for consumers today, the new TVs from LeEco are specifically designed to cater to this need. Thus, the TVs come in 40-inch, 43-inch, and 50-inch variants giving consumers the variety to choose from. Moreover, the key highlight of these TVs is that all the models run Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS with EUI 5.8 on top.

Coming to more in-depth details about the new TVs, the LeEco Super4 X40 TV(40-inch) comes with full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED display whereas the Super4 X43 Pro(43-inch) and Super4 X50 Pro(50-inch) are feature 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) displays. LeEco boasts of "super slim design for the TVs with thin aluminum bezels all around." And to be exact, 40-inch model comes at 7.9mm thickness going up to 9.9mm for the 50-inch model. Distinctively, the top variant sports a Harmon Kardon audio system that promises to deliver a really immersive experience.

In addition, all the LeEco Super 4 Series Smart TVs are powered by a 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex CRM processor and multi-core ARM Mali GPU coupled with 3GB of DDR3 RAM. In terms of storage, the 40-inch and 43-inch models feature 16GB of flash storage while the 50-inch variant comes with 32GB of storage which consumers can utilize to store Android applications.

As for the basic aspects, these Smart TVs do feature Wi-Fi connectivity as well as Bluetooth 4.1 along with 2 HDMI ports and 3 x 2 USB on the top and sides. Additional features include Bluelight filter, gesture control, Google voice search, among other things.

As for the pricing and availability, the TVs can be exclusively bought from Amazon India and the pricing is as follows; the 40-inch model is priced at Rs. 46,990, the 43-inch model at Rs. 63,990 and the 50-inch model will cost Rs. 86,990.