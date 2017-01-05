LeEco Rumoured To Unveil Its Next Generation ecoTVs in India

2016 was a great year for LeEco with several successful launches across different categories. While the company launched a series of ecophones, LeEco also ushered in an era of content integrated Ecosystem TVs in India by launching its stunning Super3 X Series ecoTVs. Now in 2017, it is rumored that LeEco will soon be bringing in its next generation of ecoTVs to the country.

The news does sound interesting because as far as the trend in the television industry is concerned, it has veered to Smart TVs where manufacturers are vying to offer consumers more technologically advanced, feature-rich products. While various players in India such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic amongst have already launched their versions of Smart TVs with a few internet functions added, true smart TVs are still a rarity.

LeEco, on the other hand, has taken this trend a few notches higher with its Super3 X Series ecoTVs and has led the industry with its ecoTV series in providing rich on-demand content and interaction with the user intelligently.

While LeEco's ecoTVs have had a great impact where it became an instant hit in the Indian market, it might be safe to assume that the next launch from LeEco will be more advanced both in terms of hardware specifications and TV viewing experience as a whole.

And as far as the speculations go, LeEco might launch the Super4 X Series ecoTVs. If the rumors are to be true then the Super4 X Series ecoTVs will in all probability be backed by a high performing processor which will likely enhance the 4K experience for users and the overall performance of the TV.

Likewise in terms of storage and audio-video technology, the upcoming Series is expected to come packed with some impressive updates. Overall, the Super4 X Series ecoTVs is rumored to pack all best-in-class features that -will give a tough competition to its peers. Also, as per the reports, it is shortly expected to make its debut on LeEco's own e-commerce platform LeMall.com.

Well, going by the highly positive global reports for the next generation Super4 X Series ecoTVs, Indian consumers can look forward to a superb ecoTV experience.

