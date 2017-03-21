Buy LeEco Super4 series TV from Amazon and get up to Rs. 8,500 discount

LeEco has joined hands with Amazon to sell its next generation Super4 series TVs in the country. These models are available exclusively via Amazon India.

Last week, LeEco announced the Super4 series TV models comprising of Super4 X40, Super4 X43 Pro, and Super4 X50 Pro in India. It is claimed that these models will redefine the TV viewing experience of the users with their feature-rich screens and impressive and unparalleled experience. On buying these Super4 series TV models from Amazon, you are subjected to get attractive discounts along with No Cost EMI.

The LeEco Super4 X40 priced at Rs. 46,990 is available at Rs. 42,490, the Super4 X43 Pro carrying a price tag of Rs. 63,990 is priced at Rs. 57,490, and the Super4 X50 Pro priced at Rs. 86,990 is available on Amazon at Rs. 78,490. On all these models, there is Rs. 2,000 cashback that you can get as Amazon Pay. Also, there is 6 months No Cost EMI option on all cards.

Notably, these LeEco TVs come with a warranty of two years that resolves the after-sales service issues faced by the users, the industry standard for warranty on TV units is one year and LeEco has extended the same to two years as a limited period offer. The company has a large network of over 300 service points across India.

Detailing on the Super4 series TV models, these have high-end processors for top-notch performance, perfect evolved display with the 4K resolution, amazon sound output, super slim sandblasted design, and ultra-fast overall performance.