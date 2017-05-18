LG announces Google Home compatible appliances

LG Electronics at the Google I/O event has just announced a lineup of smart appliances that are fully compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home, ushering in cutting-edge connectivity and convenience for today's smart home.

As per the company, Google Home compatibility will begin rolling out this month in the United States on LG's premium portfolio of connected smart devices, including the LG SIGNATURE brand washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, oven range and air purifier as well as an LG air conditioner and robotic vacuum. However, dates of availability in other markets will be announced locally at the time of launch.

Now with this comprehensive integration, Google Home users will be able to access the full range of the Google Assistant's features on connected LG appliances. Further, compatibility with Google Home will provide tangible benefits to users while enhancing usability for connected devices.

LG gives an example where users will be able to check the time remaining during wash cycles on their LG SIGNATURE washing machine, or tell their LG SIGNATURE refrigerator to create more ice, or adjust thermostat settings on their LG air conditioner through simple spoken commands from anywhere within range of Google Home.

While that sounds very futuristic and interesting, at the Google I/O event LG also demonstrated just how easy it is to connect and use the LG SIGNATURE air purifier with Google Home. During the demonstration, by using simple voice commands, a user could adjust settings on the air purifier and the Google Assistant on Google Home would further provide up-to-the-minute air quality readings as well as verbal feedback on operational status.

While that was an impressive feat, Song Dae-Hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company, said, "Our partnership with Google demonstrates just how easy it is to smart-enable one's home with friendly, approachable products. You don't have to earn a degree in rocket science to design your very own smart home." "We look forward to expanding our working relationship with Google and other innovators in this dynamic market in the years to come to make the smart home a reality for all."

LG seems to be doing a lot of innovative work lately. The company has promised to offer innovations that combine the best of LG's cutting-edge technology and world-class design with exquisite attention to detail for the most discerning consumer.

In any case, LG SIGNATURE home appliances will be the first in the LG lineup to offer Google Assistant on Google Home compatibility. LG will also be offering Google Home compatibility on select connected appliances under the LG brand - including the new LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ and LG smart air conditioner - with plans to expand the offering to additional products.