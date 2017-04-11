LG Electronics improves display connectivity with ‘Crestron Connected’ program

LG Electronics are on the way to enhance their display connectivity by earning a certification from Crestron Connected for more than 50 displays. With Crestron Electronics, the company has made a portfolio of digital signage monitors which are designed to provide customers a higher level of integration convenience and reliability.

This certification also helps LG's presence in various segments which use professional AV controls such as corporate, retail, government, higher education and hospitality markets. LG is said to have the solutions for these segments which are evolving rapidly. With increasing requirements for simple-to-use products and network connectivity, the company can offer the kind of help required by them.

For now, eight series of LG digital signage displays which are available globally in 32 to 65-inch class sizes are certified as Crestron Connected. Whereas, other models are undergoing the process of certification testing.

Being a part of this Crestron Connected program, LG is embedding Crestron control software into their commercial displays, which helps the certified partners to natively connect, communicate and monitor activity from one central location.

Since each display can be connected directly to the Crestron Network and identified as a native Crestron device, it allows customers to smoothly monitor and manage their LG displays using any web-enabled computer or mobile device without the need of any external control system.

Robert Bavolacco, Program Manager, Crestron Electronics, says,"Together, LG and Crestron are transforming the digital signage market. Crestron's seamless workflow among audio visual equipment, environmental accessories, and IT technologies set the Gold Standard for control interoperability, perfectly complementing LG's leadership in display technologies."

LG commercial displays are also capable of showing emergency messaging from Crestron controls. This certification program covers seven AV vertical market categories including digital signage, projectors, monitors, audio/video receivers and flat-panel TVs.

The products can simply connect to enterprise networks through a standard Ethernet cable, Wi-Fi, or Crestron's infiNET EX Wireless Gateway with Crestron Connected software in them.