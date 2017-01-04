LG Shows Off Third Generation of Super UHD TV Lineup With Nano Cell Technology

LG has just unveiled the third generation of its Super UHD 4K TV line for 2017 which includes three models - the SJ8000, SJ8500, and SJ9500.

All the three models of the Super UHD TV line come featured with Nano Cell technology. For those who are unaware, this technology revolves around Nano Cells which are each nanometer wide, uniformly sized particles that are placed on the screen.

LG claims that the Nano Cell technology helps deliver more accurate and true-to-the-life colors in comparison to the traditional LCD screens. Furthermore, it is believed to provide wider viewing angles as well.

"Nano Cell achieves such impressive results by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colors displayed on the screen. These light absorbing capabilities allow LG's new LCD displays to filter distinct colors with much greater precision, rendering each color exactly as it was intended by the original content producer.

For example, the color green on conventional TVs can blend with other color wavelengths - such as yellow or blue - causing the color to fade and take on yellowish or cyan hues. LG Nano Cell dramatically reduces instances of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues.

Nano Cell technology also reduces on-screen light glow to maintain high picture quality even when the screen is surrounded by intense ambient lighting," LG explains.

To build such color technology, the South Korean conglomerate has partnered with Technicolor, Hollywood's color expert to create a 'Technicolor Expert Mode' to "deliver the most accurate colors possible in LG's Super UHD TVs."

The third generation of Super UHD 4k TVs including the SJ8000, SJ8500, and SJ9500 offer support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log Gamma among others which only make these models future proof. In addition to these, the TVs also offer support for Advanced HDR, a new HDR technology developed by Technicolor.

The new set of UHD TVs will also come pre-loaded with webOS 3.5, the most recent version of the LG's user interface for TVs. Besides all these features, these TVs are accompanied by the new Magic Wand remote (which allows you to stream services like Netflix and Amazon Video with just a press of a button) alongside the Magic Zoom mode (which allows to zoom in a specific part of the screen and record it).

As far as the pricing details and the launch date, LG has kept mum so far. But we expect these details to be revealed at the ongoing CES event.

