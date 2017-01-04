LG Unveils New Dolby Atmos Soundbar at CES 2017, Expands Its Audio Lineup

LG, at the ongoing Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas had announced its expanded line of audio gear to please the audiophiles. The range, from sound bars to party speakers, has everything to cater the needs of different kinds of audience.

The yet-to-be-released lineup notably includes 3 new soundbars powered by Dolby Atmos, 2 new LOUDR sound systems, and a portable loudspeaker.

SEE ALSO: Qualcomm CES 2017 Launches Roundup: Snapdragon 835 Gets the Attraction

"LG's exciting 2017 audio lineup features powerful sound capabilities and sophisticated designs for all consumers, from audiophiles demanding absolute sound fidelity to more casual listeners," said Brian Kwon, President, and CEO of LG's Home Entertainment Company.

SEE ALSO: Idea Expands its 4G Service to 1,579 Towns and Villages of Karnataka, Offers 10GB Data at Rs. 249

"The stunning new audio products on display at CES this year demonstrate LG's commitment to offering a diverse range of audio products that are perfect for any place and any occasion."

Let's take a look at key features of all the audio equipment announced by LG at the CES 2017.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

SJ9 Soundbar Powered by Dolby Atmos for the "ultimate cinema audio experience," the SJ9 soundbar has a sleek design along with two up-firing speakers to offer an immersive experience. Interestingly enough, the SJ9 can be placed anywhere (even overhead) without any compromises on the experience. It also offers support for 4K Sound (Hi-Res audio) meaning you can play lossless audio files to simulate a studio-like experience. Besides, the SJ9 has a special feature called ‘Sound Upconverting' to upscale the quality of audio files to 24bit/192Hz. It also offers support for 4K Pass-Through for a "synchronized audio and video experience." SJ8 Soundbar The LG SJ8 soundbar is a perfect companion for the LG's new range of TVs. It also includes TV Perfect Fit Kit with which owners of certain LG TVs can integrate the soundbar seamlessly. Other features such as 4K Sound, 4K Pass-Through, built-in Chromecast support are same as the SJ9 soundbar. Moreover, the slim profile of the SJ8 is nothing but icing on the cake. SJ7 Soundbar Last among the soundbar series, the SJ7 is a versatile and powerful (320W) soundbar with a split design. Meaning the bar can be split into two halves and can be placed in whichever the position the user pleases (horizontal or vertical). One of the two halves has a built-in battery and Bluetooth which allows it to use the sound bar as a portable Bluetooth speaker as well. LOUDR CJ98 The LG LOUDR CJ98 is an ideal speaker for parties. It is capable of generating 3,500W of powerful sound. It also has a Party Thruster that allows DJ to correctly time the bass drop and lighting effects. In addition, it has a slew of unique controls which makes things easier for people to navigate and control the speaker. It also has a feature called Karaoke Star which renders different vocal effects. LOUDR OJ98 The LOUDR OJ98 is yet another speaker that is part of the audio gear lineup. The speaker system makes use of a folded horn design "hidden inside its chassis to efficiently produce acoustic pressure." It's Sparkle Lighting feature allows light to reflect in sync with the music to add life to any party. Speaking of which, the speaker system also features a Party Kick Starter feature to kick start any part with the sound of a revving race car engine. LG FJ7 Portable Loudspeaker If portability is your concern more than anything else. LG has something for you. The LG FJ7 is a portable loudspeaker with high output sound (400W). What's interesting is the fact that this speaker has "convenient handles and wheels" which will make it comfortable to carry it wherever you go. All these audio gear have been announced by LG already. However, the pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed. Keep looking at this space for more updates. Source Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals