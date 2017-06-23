LG unveils the world’s first 77-inch flexible OLED display

When it comes to displays in consumer goods we have seen almost all types of displays from flexible and transparent displays to foldable displays. And we have also seen that these displays come in various sizes.

But we had never such seen a display that is 77-inch from corner to corner. While new records in consumer tech may mean the "first" to arrive on a new innovation LG might have beaten other brands in this race. Well, the company has now come with innovation in terms of display technology. The company has just revealed the "world's first" 77-inch flexible OLED display, which is transparent and also supports 4K resolution.

And it seems that LG has reached a new milestone with its big OLED panel. According to The Korea Herald, the company has developed a flexible and transparent display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, a penetration ratio of 40 percent and a radius of curvature of 80 millimeters.

Basically, now with the introduction of such display, it could be used for many things especially it could replace windows and screens in a vehicle, storefront or home. As per the company, the display can be used for various areas, including digital signage, smart desk, infotainment system for automobiles, augmented reality and aquarium amongst other use cases.

Commenting about the display, Kang In-byeong, a Chief Technology Officer, LG Display said, "The completion of this large flexible and transparent display is expected to contribute to expanding new OLED markets."

On the same line, Lee In-ho, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy also commented, "The display development can expand the use of OLED panels -- currently used for smartphones and televisions only -- into more diverse areas including architecture, automobiles and health car."

Interestingly LG had been working on this display project after beating Samsung to a government contract in 2012.