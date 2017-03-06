Netflix partners with Airtel, Videocon d2h, Vodafone to make programs more accessible

The popular video streaming service provider Netflix has just announced its strategic partnerships with three major companies in India namely Airtel, Videocon d2h and Vodafone. Aa a result of this collaboration it will make Netflix' programs more easily accessible to consumers across direct-to-home and mobile platforms throughout India.

Commenting of the deal, Reed Hastings, Co-founder and CEO of Netflix said, "India is one of the most important and vibrant countries in the world and we are delighted to be teaming up with three of its leading companies to make it much easier for consumers to enjoy Netflix."

"In the months and years to come, we look forward to bringing our Indian members more compelling stories from all over the world, an ever-improving viewing experience and incredible joy."

Besides, under the agreement announced on Monday, Bharti Airtel will integrate the Netflix app into its direct-to-home service throughout the country.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said "Airtel has been a pioneer in bringing the best of global content and products to its customers. We are delighted to partner Netflix to bring their popular content to our customer on one of our key digital platforms."

Further, Netflix will also be integrated into the Videocon d2h set-top box, allowing viewers to instantly access Netflix by clicking a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control.

Likewise, Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Chairman, Videocon d2h also said, "We are delighted to have Netflix as a partner on our HD Smart Connect STB. This partnership strengthens our DNA of innovation by providing an instant TV screen experience for Netflix users in a seamless manner."

In the mobile space, Netflix will partner with Vodafone on pre-paid programs and will enable

payment integration, allowing Vodafone customers in India to pay for their Netflix subscriptions

via their monthly bill.

"We are proud to be the first mobile partner of Netflix in India and look forward to offering its rich content to further delight our millions of customers," said Sandeep Kataria, Director Commercial, Vodafone India.

Netflix launched its service globally in January 2016, including India. Since that time, the service

has added more high-quality Indian content, brought dozens of critically acclaimed and

exclusive original films and series to consumers and added features that Indian consumers love,

including mobile downloads.

"In 2017, we'll be working on making our Indian service better in every dimension," said

Hastings. "Working with some of India's top artists, we cannot wait to bring more locally-

produced series and films to our more than 93 million members households around the world."

