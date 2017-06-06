Panasonic introduces ‘The Greatest Sales Time Offer’: Price cut on several products

Panasonic India has just introduced a special consumer promotion offer 'The Greatest sales Times Offer' to boost up sales and provide an advantage of shopping at Panasonic brand shops to its customers.

Basically, the offer is aimed at Panasonic loyalists and prospective customers and the company has stated that it will be providing assured gifts on a minimum purchase of Rs. 10,000. The Offer is valid until 30th June 2017. The offer is valid on products like Panasonic LED TV, Home Theatre, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave, Air Conditioner, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, Beauty Care Range, Vacuum Cleaners and Steam Irons made from Panasonic outlets only.

The company has created Offer Slabs from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 80,000 and above. Any customer buying Panasonic Products (Single/ Multiple) is eligible to get the following offers and assured gifts.

On Total Purchase Price of Products with Minimum Invoice Value of Rs. 10,000 and not exceeding Rs. 19,999/-, Customer will be eligible to get 1 Unit Bonita Micro wonder Microwave Safe Bowl Set of 3 worth Rs. 995/-

On Total Purchase Price of Products with Minimum Invoice Value of Rs. 20,000 and not exceeding Rs. 29,999, the customer will be eligible to get 1 Unit Portico Best Seller Bed Sheet worth Rs. 1999.

On Total Purchase Price of Products with Minimum Invoice Value of Rs. 30,000 and not exceeding Rs. 39,999, the customer will be eligible to get 1 Unit United 3 in 1 Cooker (5l) worth Rs. 2999.

On Total Purchase Price of Products with Minimum Invoice Value of Rs. 40,000 and not exceeding Rs. 49,999, the customer will be eligible to get 1 Unit ALDA CC Cookware 7 Pcs Set worth Rs. 3990.

On Total Purchase Price of Products with Minimum Invoice Value of Rs. 50,000 and not exceeding Rs. 59,999, the customer will also be eligible to get 1 Unit Portico Bed in Bag 4 Pcs (Bed Linen, Pillow Covers, and Comforter) worth Rs. 5,495.

Talking about the offer, Mr. Amitabh Reu, Head - Exclusive Channel and Corporate Sales, Panasonic India said, "As per a recent survey about 85 percent of consumers prefer to shop in stores because they like to touch and feel products before they make a purchase decision.Consumers also value face-to-face interactions with store associates therefore with this offer we wanted our customers to get an extra advantage of shopping in our brand stores."

He added, "We are always delighted to launch such promotion offers for our customers. This allows the brand to carry forward its philosophy for celebrations through Panasonic brand stores. With this offer, Panasonic aims to boost up the sales before the roll out of GST slabs and pass on the advantage to the end customer."