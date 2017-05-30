Panasonic launched 4K Ultra HD TVs with UA7 sound system

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., a leader in innovation and 4K technology, unveils two high-end 4K Ultra HD TVs with the UA7 sound system under home-entertainment segment. With the model number- EX750 and EX600, they are designed to deliver great picture quality and sound which are accurate to the filmmaker's original vision.

The company aims to take 10% market share in this 4K TV segment by the end of FY17-18. Along with the launch of two TVs, they have also showcased their 'future of display screens' - Invisible TV in the same event. The company also offers an all-in-one sound system UA7 along with it which provides the best music experience and also enhances the viewing experience of movies and videos. The screen sizes of the newly launched TV ranges from 43-inch to 65-inch across the 4K models.

The UA7 comes with Room-filling expansive sound along with Powerful Bass consisting of 4 Woofers, 4 Tweeters, and 2 Super Woofers. It also includes an AIRQUAKE BASS that can produce a level of dynamic sound. With a total of 10 speakers to play the audio, it delivers 1700W of sound. Both the devices are designed to look stylish and sophisticated with hexagonal box shape which fits perfectly in the living room.

EX750 With 4K Pro HDR hallmark, the TV consists of 550nits Super Bright Panel, HDR1000 and Studio Colour HCX2 processor. The picture qualities are boosted by Digitally Enhanced Local Dimming of the LED backlighting, which then combines fine control of the physical backlight operation along with the additional processing. The 4K Hexa Chroma Drive Pro is used here to offer a vivid color reproduction with a wide color range, to give the users an ultimate 4K viewing experience. The 'Switch Design', with Swivel functionality, the TV offers the perfect viewing angle and also gives plenty of options to place it in your living room. EX600 The EX600 series comes with high contrast panel, advanced color processing, high brightness and adaptive backlight dimming. These models are adept at handling fast-moving action scenes with its fast 1,300Hz processing power. It features a 'My Home Screen 2.0', and a new Art and Interior frame along with a Switch Design pedestal. The new 4K range offers the smartest user experience by allowing the users to access all the entertainment content in a single place. With a stylish twist and mind-blowing sound, one can grab the new UA7 all-in-one sound system for free in a combo offer with EX750 65 inch TV and, EX600 55 inch and 49 inch TV. Availability and Pricing The flagship model EX750 comes in 65-inch with a price tag of Rs. 3,10,000. On the other hand, the EX600 series sports a 55-inch, 49-inch and 43-inch display sizes with a price tag of Rs. 1,78,900, Rs. 1,41,000, Rs. 78,900 respectively. These models are available in all Panasonic stores across the country.