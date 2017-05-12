Reliance Jio DTH set-top box hands-on video hits the web; imminent launch possible

We have been hearing about the Reliance Jio DTH service since many months but the company seems to be numb to confirm the launch date of this service. Earlier this year, the leaked images showed what could be the DTH set-top box from all possible angles.

Now, there is interesting information for those waiting to get their hands on the Jio DTH service. A YouTube user named Prajesh Jasani based in Gujarat has uploaded a video titled "Real hands-on first review of Jio TV DTH". In the video, he demonstrates a fully functional set-top box with HD channels and other features too. The set-top box shown in the video is similar to the one that was leaked earlier.

Also read: Reliance Jio DTH registration spam in WhatsApp

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Yet another regular set-top box The video shows that the Jio DTH set-top box is just a normal STB like those offered by the other companies in the market right now. The demonstration does show that the set-top box may not offer support to the third-party apps or platforms such as Android OS. May lack smart features As it is said to be a regular set-top box, the Jio DTH STB won't be a smart set-top box as the ones offered y some players such as Bharti Airtel. It was recently that Airtel announced the Android-based set-top box in the country. Moreover, it doesn't come with bundled online content from YouTube and Netflix. Also read: Jio DTH service launch date, channels, packs, price and more Jio DTH STB won’t be short of ports The Jio DTH STB is likely to feature RJ45 port at its rear and one USB port on either side. There is an HDMI port too that will let users connect the STB to their TV. There is a ‘cable in' port instead of the ‘LNB In' port that was needed if it was a normal DTH connection. Might need a cable connection As per the existing rumors and speculations, the Jio DTH service will require a cable connection to function. The set-top box works using a cable connection that is supplemented by high-speed internet via the Ethernet cable that can be connected to the RJ45 port. Catch-Up TV feature The Jio DTH service is rumored to arrive with a feature called Catch Up TV that is likely in the early stages of development. The Catch Up feature will let users to track shows that were aired for the past one week, which is quite handy. It is also possible for users to schedule the recordings in order to not miss the favorite TV shows and movies. What seems to be the downside is that this feature needs at least 64GB free space on a hard disk or pen drive to record the shows. Also read: Reliance Jio set top box photos leak Parental control too The video shows that the STB features a parental control mode that means users can lock specific channels that they don't want their children to watch. But, there is no way to mark some channels as favorite, which is demanded by users. Jio DTH price Going by previous leaks, the Jio DTH service is expected to be priced between Rs. 180 and Rs. 200 per month. There is no denying that Jio wants to provide services at the cheapest cost as it did with the 4G services. Likewise, in the DTH segment too, the service provider is aiming to provide the cheapest plans in comparison to the others. Hands-on video Watch the hands-on video of the Jio DTH service from here.