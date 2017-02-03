Reliance Jio set-top box image leaks; Is DTH service coming soon?

Reliance Jio is reportedly prepping to launch its DTH service in India. While this claim exists since a few months, the first clue about the set-top box from Jio's stable has emerged as the image of the alleged Jio set-top box along with the remote control has leaked online.

The set-top box is of round shape and is glossy black in texture. The design of the Jio DTH appears to be in contrast to the set-top boxes that exist in the market with a regular box shape design. This unusually designed DTH set-top box is said to be connected to the dish or Jio Fiber. Notably, Jio Fiber is an FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) service from Jio that is claimed to render up to 1Gbps broadband speed.

From the leaked image, we can infer that the set-top box will feature a number of ports such as an S/PDIF, an HDMI port, an ethernet port, and a USB port. The set-top box also seems to let users directly plug the broadband cable for internet access. Also, the remote control that is supposed to be bundled with the set-top box appears to be a standard controller with interesting features. It appears to have a button for mic option, meaning it will have voice recognition abilities. There also appears to be a button for Jio to suggest that there will be an integration of Jio content services with the set-top box.

Furthermore, it is believed that the set-top box from Jio will be introduced in March or April, which is the same time frame when the Jio Fiber broadband service is likely to be rolled out. As of now, Jio Fiber is on trials in some parts of Mumbai and renders speeds between 70 Mbps and 100 Mbps. Moreover, the Jio Fiber will be free for the first three months, but users need to pay Rs. 4,500 for the initial installation as well as the router.

