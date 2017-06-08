Samsung could be prepping a Bixby-powered smart home speaker

One of the rapidly growing tech trends of 2017 is artificial intelligence. With the booming AI trend, companies are coming up with voice assistants. The latest one to introduce a voice assistant is Samsung as it came up with Bixby that is a replacement to S-Voice.

Earlier this week, Apple announced a smart speaker powered by Siri called Apple HomePod. Now, it looks like it is Samsung's turn. The fresh reports point out that Samsung is working on a smart home speaker that could be powered by Bixby. Notably, the Bixby voice assistant was introduced along with the company's flagship smartphones - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Bixby-powered smart home speaker

While the Bixby assistant is yet to arrive on devices, it looks like Samsung is in plans to extend the same beyond smartphones. As per a report by the Korean publication The Inquirer, Samsung is said to be working on a Bixby smart home speaker. The report adds that the smart home speaker can use the potential of Bixby to the fullest. It looks like Samsung has already been granted patents for a Bixby-integrated smart home speaker in its home market, South Korea.

Amazon Echo is the first such speaker

Right now, there are a few smart speakers such as Google Home and the newly launched Apple HomePod. But the first one that set the origin of smart home speakers is Amazon. The company announced the Amazon Echo in November 2014, creating a new product category.

Bixby gets delayed again

While launching the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Samsung stated that the Bixby will be made available after the April release of these smartphones. However, the software is struggling to learn English that has resulted in yet another delay in its roll out to the smartphones.