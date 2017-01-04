Samsung Electronics Announces QLED TV Series Ahead of CES 2017

Samsung kick starts the year 2017 with the announcement of all new QLED TV series — Q7, Q8, Q9. The announcement was made at Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Las Vegas during the company's product unveiling.

HyunSuk Kim, President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, commenting on the announcement said that, “2017 will mark a major paradigm shift in the visual display industry, ushering in the era of QLED. With he advent of QLED TV, we provide the most true-to-life picture on screen. We have been successful in solving for past inconsistencies in the viewing experience and consumer pain points while redefining the fundamental value of TV.”

Announced just ahead of CES 2017, the company says that the new QLED series TVs have “improved color performance” that are claimed to reproduce 100% color volume. What this essentially means is that these TVs can display the subtlest of color changes relating to the brightness levels (between 1500 and 2000 nits). For example, a leaf can be showcased in various colors from “yellowish green to turquoise” depending on the brightness levels.

The company claims to achieve such results with the help of new Quantum Dot material — the same technology which allows its TVs to display improved color range without compromising on details.

Samsung’s new QLED TVs to depict deep blacks and great details regardless of the scene (light or dark) or other external lighting factors (brightly lit or dark room), thanks to the Quantum Dot technology.

The launch date of these TVs is yet to be made official. But, when launched sometime this year, the QLED series TVs will be powered by the South Korean giants Smart TV hub through which offers tailor-made content including sports and music services. However, to enjoy such personalized services, one would have to share specific details with the company.