Samsung eyes to garner 60% market share in premium tv segment

South Korean consumer electronics major, Samsung is aiming to garner 60 percent market share by the end of this year in premium TV segment.

"We are aiming to take our share in the premium panel market to 60 per cent by the end of this year from the present 48 per cent. This would be helped by our new TV range as QLED series," VP - CE, Samsung India, Rajeev Bhutani was quoted by PTI as saying.

He said, "The company would also increase its share in the overall panel market to 35 percent, from 31 per cent."

He further said, in panels of 32 inches and below, the industry has stagnated in the past two years. "As far as Samsung is concerned, we would continue to operate in all screen sizes across all points. However, our endeavour would be to drive and showcase the consumer the latest innovative products, which in turn, is creating and driving the market in the 40 inch and above segment," he added.

SEE ALSO:RCom offers 70 GB 4G data for 70 days

Meanwhile, the company has launched its flagship permium line-up of QLED TVs in India.

The 'TV of Light', a name given to Samsung QLED TV for its delivery of optimal brightness levels and stunning visual experience, is ushering in a new era for televisions and transforming the living room of tomorrow with its focus on the lifestyle TV concept. With this, India's number one TV brand will further consolidate its leadership in the market.

HC Hong, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, "Samsung's QLED TVs are ushering in a new era for televisions, with innovations that are ahead of their time. These televisions reflect our global ambition. Samsung has been the world's biggest television brand for the last 11 consecutive years. We are also India's top television brand for the last decade and the most trusted brand in the consumer electronics category."

QLED TV's advanced HDR 2000 functionality allows users to see every hidden detail as it was meant to be seen, with no loss or distortion of colour. In addition, QLED TVs rich, deep black levels and bold contrast provide a consistent viewing experience regardless of a room's lighting.