Samsung launches its new QLED TV series in India

Today, Samsung Electronics launched its flagship premium line-up of QLED TVs in India. The company has also showcased its innovative TV, "The Frame".

"QLED TV, powered by Samsung's quantum dot technology, provides true-to-life images that no other TV can match. It empowers you to think about the television in a new way, bringing art and entertainment into new parts of your home," said Mr. Rajeev Bhutani, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India at the launch event that took place in Bangalore.

Also Read:Asus ZenFone Live First Impressions: Beautify your Facebook and YouTube live videos

"The QLED TV is as beautiful when turned off as it is when it's on and will help us grow the demand for premium TVs as well as our market share in India even further," he further added.

The Samsung QLED TV is also being called the "TV of Light" as it will offer optimal brightness levels and superior quality visual experience to the viewers. Scroll on to know what is so special about this newly launched QLED TV.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Stunning design As apparent from the images, Samsung's new QLED TV sports a very stylish and sleek look. It has an Invisible Connection cable, which helps to keep all the cords in a single cord system. In addition to this, customers now have the option to get a single optical cable that will bring all the devices like set-top boxes together. Samsung has also introduced the No Gap Wall-mount, which brings the TV flush against the wall. If you don't want your TV to flush against the wall, you can buy the Samsung TV stands. Advanced technology The newly-announced QLED TV incorporates the latest metal alloy quantum dot technology, which provides much better picture quality, color volume, color contrast, brightness and viewing angle. Accredited by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), which is a well-known technical-scientific association; the Samsung QLED TV can achieve 100% color volume. Moreover, its HDR 2000 functionality provides sharp image details. Single remote control Users will be able to control most connected TV devices with just one remote; the Samsung One Remote. It even comes enabled with voice control capabilities. What's more, Samsung's latest Smart View App lets users seamlessly share content from their smartphone to the TV. There is also a new ‘Smart Hub' interface on the ‘Smart View' app so that the users can enjoy a more personalized viewing experience. The Smart View app supports both Android and iOS mobile devices. Availability and pricing The Samsung QLED TVs will be launched in three series, Q9, Q8 and Q7, in 55 inches (138 cm), 65 inches (163 cm), 75 inches (189 cm) and 88 inches (223 cm), starting May 2017. And they will be priced between INR 3,14,900 and INR 24,99,900 in India. The Frame As mentioned before, Samsung has unveiled "The Frame," which comes with some powerful specifications. Instead of fading to black like a usual TV, The Frame's display transforms into whatever picture you like. Basically, it lets the users choose from a wide array of art pieces in ten different categories such as landscape, wildlife, architecture etc. Besides this, the TV comes with customizable accessory options like interchangeable bezels and an optional Studio Stand.