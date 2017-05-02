Samsung QLED TVs launched: Price, features and more

Samsung today announced its new QLED TVs at an event in India. As such the company has launched five models in India. Dubbed as Q7, Q7F, Q8, Q8C, and Q9 these newly launched TVs are priced between Rs. 3,14,900 and Rs. 24,99,900. The five new QLED TVs is available to be purchased in India starting this month.

Samsung, on the other hand, is also offering a pre-booking offer for the new QLED TVs. Well, if consumers pre-book a QLED TV between Tuesday, May 2 and May 21, The South Korean giant will be giving gold color Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone for free.

Samsung's new TVs Q7, Q8, Q8C, and Q9 will come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch panel sizes. However, the Q7F will come with 55-inch and 65-inch panel sizes.

Samsung's new QLED TVs feature Quantum Dot technology and the company boasts of great picture quality. Brightness levels are between 1,500 and 2,000 nits and the TVs are also capable of producing 100 percent color volume. Further, the new Samsung QLEDs feature an almost bezel-less display design and come with OneRemote with which users can connect with other peripherals without manually programming the remote controller. The TVs also come pre-installed with new Smart View app that allows for better mobile-to-TV experience.

To accompany the display, Samsung is also providing a new no-gap wall mounting solution that holds the QLED TVs firmly against the wall. The company is also providing other mounting solutions like Gravity Stand and a Studio Stand.

Additionally, the new QLED TVs features a new optical cable which connects to the Samsung One Connect Box, a new smart TV interface, voice control, support for the Samsung Smart View app on Android and iOS, Samsung TV Plus services, and Shazam music service.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. HC Hong, President, and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, stated, "Samsung's QLED TVs are ushering in a new era for televisions, with innovations that are ahead of their time. These televisions reflect our global ambition. Samsung has been the world's biggest television brand for the last 11 consecutive years. We are also India's top television brand for the last decade and the most trusted brand in the consumer electronics category."