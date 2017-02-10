Sony 4K TVs to feature inbuilt Google Assistant

Sony's 4K TVs to get Google's voice-controlled Assistant and the same will be added to the new sets via a firmware update later this year. With rising number of smart homes and integrated devices, this move from Sony should be widely appreciated and accepted. Sony's latest 4K panels come with powerful processors, which enhance the picture quality of just about any video viewed on it.



This move from Sony along with their entry into the OLED display arena with an OLED of their own is sure to get them a much deeper penetration into the market. The Sony sets already come with Android TV, and now with the Google Assistant on board, it will surely raise the bar in the smart TV arena.

Also Read: Sony's first 4K Blu-ray player to go on sale in March



The inbuilt Google Assistant will be able to connect and even control other devices in the Google Home universe through voice commands. The voice commands will have to be given by hitting a button on the remote for the Google Assistant to engage, followed by the command. The command would have to be given by hitting the button followed by "OK Google" and the command. The inbuilt Google Assistant will have a few TV-centric functions and features.



Sony's X1 extreme processor will remain in its flagship Z9D TV and will be shared with the upcoming Bravia A1E OLED as well. Sony plans to use the X1 processor in their other TV. Further, the company plans on adding more powerful processors on the lower-end sets which will, in turn, enable them to perform better than their hardware specs would suggest.