Sony's first 4K Blu-ray player to go on sale in March

Sony, the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation showcased the UBP-X800, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player at CES earlier and touted it to be the first 4K Blu-ray player in the market.

While the device was announced at the event, the details about the pricing and availability were not revealed. However, now after almost a month, Sony has disclosed the same for the product.

Sony is now making the Blu-ray player available to the consumers at a price of $299 (approx RS. 20,008.) The player will go on sale from March and Sony has also provided an option to pre-order the device.

SEE ALSO: Sony announces its first ever 3-Layer stacked CMOS image sensor with DRAM for smartphones

We are yet to get the full details about the device, but a report from The Verge states that the device will be compatible with "virtually every optical disc format" including Blu-ray 3D and Super Audio CD.

In addition to the Ultra HD Blu-ray player, Sony is also expected to bring in a number of 4K TVs with a varied price range in March.