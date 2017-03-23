The Frame - Samsung’s new TV looks like a piece of wall art

Samsung, who keeps offering exciting products to the customers have come up with another interesting concept. This time, they have made a big news in home entertainment sector by introducing a unique Television which you have never come across in any other brands.

The Korean brand unveiled a fashionable TV known as 'The Frame' at an event in Paris. One can use the term fashionable because this TV turns out to be an escape from other boring models. One will find it difficult to spot the TV when it is switched off. Yes, it looks more like a picture frame hanging on your wall rather than previously launched typical models by mimicking real art.

One can also mount the Frame TV on optional 'Studio Stand' instead of hanging it on a wall and confusing people around. It is also interesting to know that it does not fade to black when switched off. Instead, it will display art pieces on its 4K UHD (high dynamic range) screen by accessing the images stored in its library.

The library has more than 100 art pieces curated by Samsung such as landscape, architecture, wildlife, action scenes, and paintings. Users can also customize the bezel from white to wood veneer with a magnetic bezel. The hidden wiring approach and ultra flush wall mount add to this unique design. The company teamed up with Fuseproject to create this new model.

This TV which sits on your wall like art will go on sale this spring. Other information such as its price, picture specifications and size are not yet announced.

