Vivo is now the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2022

Vivo, after being the sponsors of Indian Premier League cricket and NBA it looks like the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is stepping up its game.

Vivo at a conference in Beijing just announced that they will be the official sponsors of FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2022, which will be happening in Russia and Qatar respectively. The contract between FIFA and Vivo is basically a six-year contract. Apart from the contract, Vivo also unveiled the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Special Edition Vivo Play 6.

SEE ALSO: Vivo V5s review: It's for the selfie lovers who need ample storage

Interestingly, Vivo has become the third sponsor from China to make such a move. However, FIFA still has 22 vacant slots in a 34-sponsor program for the 2018 tournament.

Well, with this deal it can mean only one thing. During the IPL 2017 you could see the Vivo logo almost everywhere and now the Vivo logo will be appearing beside the FIFA World Cup banner for 2018 and 2022. We will be seeing a lot of Vivo logo displayed around the globe. Moreover, the contract is not only for the World Cups but the company has signed a deal for the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2021 Confederations Cup as well. And that means only one thing, more Vivo logos!

Commenting on this deal, FIFA's Secretary General Fatma Samoura expressed, "Football and technology are coming closer by the day, on and off the pitch, and it is a great moment to start a partnership of this nature with the leading global smartphone brand. We are very excited to be working closely with Vivo and keen to see their involvement in the next editions of the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup."

SEE ALSO: Vivo Xplay 6 with 64GB storage launched



On a similar note, Vivo's Senior Vice President, Ni Xudong also said, "Football is a sport full of passion and moments of wonder, creating happiness for millions of people. The spirit of football is about constant progress. As a global sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, Vivo hopes to strongly associate itself with the football spirit and show consumers all over the world Vivo's creative, joyful and international brand image. In the meantime, Vivo will bring more personalized, energetic and youthful elements to the FIFA World Cup experience and the game of football."

In any case, it also sounds like Vivo has some strategy in popularizing its brand name all over the world. Though the company has got the deal it will be coughing up a large amount of fee for the sponsorship. The value of the deal has not been revealed though.

The company has stated that it will look to sponsor more events in the future.

Via