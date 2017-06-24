Xiaomi might unveil 120-inch hi-res projector soon

There is no denying that Xiaomi is a popular smartphone brand. But the company is not only famous for its smartphones but also for the IoT products.

Xiaomi launches the IoT products under the Mijia platform. Now, it looks like the company is all set to unveil yet another product under its lineup pretty soon. We say this as the rumors point out at a huge projector measuring 120 inches from Xiaomi. It is believed that this projector could be aimed for the companies.

The information about the leaked Xiaomi projector comes from a report by CNMO citing the information from the reputed analyst Sun Changxu. The report also reveals an image of online gaming content that is projected as a huge image on the wall. The image seems to be extremely wide as well.

If this report turns out to be true, then the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi will enter into the projector market offering a competitive alternative to the other companies that exist in the segment. It has to be noted that Xiaomi is not new to the home entertainment market segment as it already has its own Mi TV range.

We say competitive as the alleged Xiaomi project in question is believed to carry an affordable price tag and it is sure to pack high-end features and components.

Like any other speculated information, there is no official confirmation on this one too. Until Xiaomi reveals the details, we have to doubt the accuracy of this report. Let's wait for a few more days to know more about this Xiaomi Mijia product likely on the cards.