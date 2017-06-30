Xiaomi inaugurates its 500th service center in India

While Xiaomi has been gaining a lot of popularity in the Indian smartphone market and also has been setting sales records, the Chinese company has yet again reached a new milestone today.

The company has just inaugurated its 500th service center in India at Bengaluru. This new set up comes after Xiaomi recently opened India's first Mi Home store in Bengaluru as well. Besides, Xiaomi now has service centers spanning across 350 cities which include Tier III and IV cities.

Commenting on the launch of the 500th service center, Xiaomi India's Vice President and Managing Director, Manu Jain stated, "500 is another milestone for us in our India journey which is a proof point of our dedication towards after sales experience. Today, we have a strong service infrastructure and we want to be known as the benchmark for service delivery in India. While sales is an important element for most brands after sales is an extremely crucial element for us at Xiaomi and we will continue to work harder to make Xiaomi an even more consumer-centric company for our Mi Fans."

So it seems Xiaomi is not only focused on sales but is working towards providing a healthy network of physical after-sales stores that will help consumers to easily reach out to the company for any issues with their devices. And here the consumers can take the device to these service centers in person while avoiding all the hassles of an online solution.

Besides, Xiaomi has already stated that its service centers have a 95 percent rate of repairing smartphones within a day and an 86 percent rate for repairs within four hours. And this is what consumers would be looking for in any smartphone brand.

And just a side note, apart from 500 service centers, Xiaomi also has two call centers, three repair factories, and two warehouses for spare parts. Also, the company offers Pick Mi service for its consumers and this service provides pick and drop service for repair of products. Xiaomi says that its Pick Mi service is available for over 8,000 pin codes in India.

Amidst all these, we can now pretty much guess why the company is gaining a lot of popularity and traction in India. Well, currently it has become one of the top smartphone vendors in the Indian market.