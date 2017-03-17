Xiaomi to unveil compact and affordable Mi TV on March 21

Xiaomi is on a rage of expanding its product portfolio. We say this as the company has announced a lot of products under the MIJIA lineup of late. Now, it looks like a Mi TV is all set to be launched.

The impending launch might not be a variant of the Mi TV 4 but a new one altogether. The company has come up with a teaser that shows a young boy dressed up as Superman. This teaser gives us an idea that the company might unveil a small-sized Mi TV loads with great features and capabilities. Though the launch of the upcoming TV is likely to happen on March 21, it is already listed for pre-order on Mi home.

The interested Mi fans who want to purchase the upcoming Mi TV can pre-order the same from the Mi home and get a discount of 100 yuan off the final price tag of this device while actually buying the product.

Besides the teaser and the discount on pre-ordering, none of the other features of the Mi TV to be launched in a few days are known for now. However, it is likely to be capable of showing a wide range of contents with a pretty comfortable viewing experience. The Mi TV should be able to output cool colors.

There are speculations that this Mi TV launching on March 21 might be a compact one that will be priced lesser than the models that exist in the market. Notably, the fourth generation model - Mi TV 4 features a ultra-thin modular design.

Source