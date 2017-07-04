Zebronics launches affordable “Future” 2.1 & 4.1 speakers in India

Zebronics has just announced a new addition to its wide range of audio products, the 2.1 & 4.1 "Future" speakers.

Reasonably priced, both 2.1 and 4.1 multimedia speakers come with a stylish look as well as powerful features to deliver superior sound quality. Encased in a wooden cabinet, the LED display of the speakers provides information on various controls of the speaker system along with the blue LED Lights which gives it a futuristic appearance.

The 2.1 speakers are packed with 75 Watts RMS output, a 16.51cms bass driver for subwoofers allowing you to enjoy the clarity in every detail of your music. Each satellite is powered with Dual 7.62cms drivers. The 2.1 speaker is priced at Rs. 4646.

Talking about the 4.1 speakers, they are perfect for the consumers looking out for best in sound for music, movies, and games in the comfort of their space. The 4.1 speaker belts out the high tones to create a dramatic sound effect. As for the pricing, the 4.1 speakers will be sold at Rs. 5151.

In addition, the connectivity suite of the speakers has a lot to offer. The speakers can be easily connected with various devices with Bluetooth and also supports USB, pen drive and micro SD. The speakers can be also connected to PC, laptops, TV, DVD players and smartphones with aux-in.

Moreover, the speakers feature in-built FM, so you can tune into your favourite FM station anytime.

"Zebronics has already made its mark in the audio category being one of the largest and dominant player in sound. With our newest Future Speakers we bring the future of sound to you - which is engineered in a machine that understands the blend of bass, treble and Loudness," said Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics India while commenting on the launch.

Notably, the speakers come with a 1-year warranty and will be soon available in all the leading retail stores across India.