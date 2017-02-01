Zebronics launches “Hard Rock 1” Tower speakers at Rs. 30,300

Zebronics has just launched its flagship tower speaker, 'Hard Rock 1' which does not just look stunning but also understands the speech of thunderous sound, LOUD-sound.

The new peaker Hard Rock 1 has been designed to redefine the meaning of true Sound while elevating sound experience to the next level.

Designed for music and movie enthusiasts looking for that edge of innovation, the Tower Speaker is housed in full wooden enclosure that provides rich immersive music experience. The speaker comes with a high-end matte finish,and is available in dazzling white/silver and black/gold colors along with the LED display.

The Speaker delivers premium sound through set of quad low range drivers, dual mid range drivers and dual tweeters, offering sound without distortion. Hard Rock 1 comes with built in audio crossover, its three-way acoustic design, each tower speaker unit has Dual 20cms low range driver, 10 cms mid-range driver and 2 cms tweeter.

Additionally, the speaker also comes with a circular control pod at the top and bundled dual wireless mics for the endless karoke night and users can connect two more wired mics. The speaker is further engineered for seamless multi-functional usage. The Speakers can be easily configured with any Bluetooth enabled device.

It can also be easily connected to a computer, TV, DTH or blu ray player to listen to audio from any of the sources.

It also includes a USB port and an SD/MMC card slot along with the fully functional Remote Control for the ease of functions, wherein users will have the advantage of controlling the speaker from anywhere in the room.

Commenting on the launch of the newest Tower Speaker, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India said, "We are excited with the towering personality Hard Rock 1 joining our Monster Sound category.

This speaker brings unbelievable sound, unbelievable looks at an unbelievable price. Audio quality has been given prime importance in design of this speaker, also making sure to include the technologies as crossovers, digital input, bluetooth to make it even better. "

Zebronics Hardrock 1 is already available in leading retail stores across India.

-Press Release

