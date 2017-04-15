4 Best apps to solve your bookmarking needs

Have you faced with a problem while bookmarking or saving any of your favorite page or videos? Is your bookmark folder so full that you are not able to recognize the required page at a proper time? These are the common problems one face if they have the habit of saving every interesting page to read later.

Let us not get trapped by the drawbacks it is having. Bookmark have come into existence to save and utilize your time effectively. Maybe you are using the wrong app or just making use of its basic features. There are few tools available online which lets you bookmark the interesting content on the web easily. Let us see in detail about few such apps and where are they used.

World Brain World Brain is a Google chrome extension which performs a search in your browser's history including your bookmarks. It is like you are searching the links which you have visited earlier. So one can easily find the exact page they are looking for. This is a cool extension because one doesn't even have to bookmark the page. This extension is still in beta stage. Booky Booky works on all the browsers available online. It lets you create your own dashboard for quick search. You can create separate dashboards for different works and then add the related links under them. For example, you can create a dashboard for social networking sites and then add facebook, twitter, emails under them. It neatly arranges all the important links required by you. Vookmark Vookmark is something different compared to the other bookmark tools explained here. It allows you to save your favorite videos to watch later. One can watch those saved videos on devices like Android, iOS, and Apple TV as well. This tool is an extension which can be installed in Safari or Chrome. EmailThis EmailThis is another interesting tool available online. One just have to Sign up for this service, to make the best use of all the features provided here. This lets you share your favorite article directly to your mailbox. It should also be noted that it removes other elements included in the article such as ads, comments, and social sharing buttons. Thus making the content lightweight.

If not all, at least any one tool will be of useful when you bookmark any page from now onwards.