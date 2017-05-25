Follow this steps to call or message your friends using Amazon Echo

Amazon introduced its AI voice assistant Alexa in an attempt to compete with Google Home. In a new feature, Echo lets the users ask Alexa to "call" a contact or to send them a recorded message. So here's how you can do it

Step 1: Install the Alexa app on your device. If you have already make sure it's up to date.

Step 2: Now open the app and select your name. Once done, you need to give Alexa, the permission, to access all your contacts.

Step 3: Enter your phone number on the app. If some else registers their number, you will automatically get it on your device.

Step 4: Once your phone number is confirmed after verification, you will be taken to Conversations screen, where all the messages appears

Step 5: In order to access the contact list tap on person icon on the top right corner.

Step 6: To call someone using Alexa app, go to the select the contact and tap on the phone button. Same applies for messaging as well. Instead of the call button, tap on the message icon.

