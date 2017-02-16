Here's how to apply for jobs via Facebook

Facebook rolls out various new features almost every passing day. The social media giant introduced quite a number of features similar to Instagram and Snapchat lately. Well, looks like Facebook is geared up to counter attack Linkedin now, with this new feature, says report.

Yes, Facebook now allows recruiters to post job vacancies, similar to that of Linkedin. For now, the social media platform has rolled out the new feature "Job posting" feature only for the business in the U.S and Canada.

The job seekers can direct apply for the respective job opening directly via Facebook. There's no doubt that this is will pose a tough challenge for the Microsoft-owned company, Linkedin.

Job seekers can find the opening at the business pages on Facebook. Not only that, it seems there's a whole new option to find jobs on Facebook now. The jobs will be available in the news feed streams in case the companies promote their post.

Well, sadly the feature has not been rolled out for the Indian users as of yet.

The California-based social media giant in a post stated, "Businesses and people already use Facebook to fill and find jobs, so we're rolling out new features that allow job posting and application directly on Facebook."

Here's how to apply for a Job via Facebook:

#1 Check out the suitable job for you first

#2 Click on the Apply Noe option available next to the post

#3 An online form will open. The form will show your details already available on Facebook, says the social media giant

#4 However, the applicants will be able to edit the form as per their requirements before submitting

#5 Click on the submit button now

After applying for a job, the company officials will evaluate the profile and contact the suitable candidate via Messenger text communication service. For now, there are no reports on when will this feature hit the Indian shores.