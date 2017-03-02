How to online book an appointment in government hospital using your Aadhar card

Digital India initiative is empowering Indian citizens in all walks of life. A number of e-schemes aimed at digital empowerment, improving digital infrastructure and offering on-demand governance and services have been announced by the 'Government of India' in last 18 months. Some of these include- Swachh Bharat Mission, E-education, E-health, eSign, BHIM app, etc. that are gradually making a difference in everyday lives of common man.

The latest milestone in the government's Digital India initiative is the Aadhar based 'Online Registration System' to book an appointment in government hospitals in India. Anyone with a valid Aadhar card can simply book an appointment online for medical help from government hospitals across the country.

To online book an appointment with the help of an Aadhar card, follow the below steps:

1) Visit 'Online Registration System' website by clicking this link.

2) Enter your Aadhar card number on the right hand side of your computer screen, and click submit

3) Now choose the hospital and department as per your medical condition

4) Select date of appointment

5) Keep an eye on the confirmation message to receive your booking details

That's it, you just booked an online appointment in a government hospital by using your Aadhar card. Besides booking the appointment, you can also view, print, pay and cancel the appointment on the ORS. Moreover, if you don't have an Aadhar card, you can simply enter your phone number to book an online appointment. However, you have to collect your OPD card at the hospital counter on the date of appointment by paying your registration fees.

Let us know in comments if you face any issues in booking an online appointment with ORS.

