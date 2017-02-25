How to watch the MWC 2017 events live: Schedule for 25 and 26th events

It is that time of the year when all the mobile brands you name it Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Nokia, Sony, LG and much more will be gathered in one place and these OEMs will be showcasing some great smartphones.
However, if you're wondering what is it all about then, the much-anticipated tech event of the year Mobile World Congress (MWC) is finally upon us. And just to give a brief idea of what it is all about, the event basically serves as a huge platform for technology companies from around the world to showcase new mobile technology, trends, and products.
That being said, if you have been familiar with the event, in the past few years we have seen some great products being unveiled at the Mobile World Congress. This year promises to be no different. Announcements from almost all major and minor brands are expected.
While this is all scheduled to take place within a few hours from now, most of the companies will be live streaming their events either on their respective websites or social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
So if you are interested and you want to watch what the companies will be bringing to the table then here's a list of major technology companies that will live stream their event. Plus you will also find some resources where you can watch the event live.
BlackBerry
LG
Huawei
Nokia
Motorola
Samsung
BlackBerry's event is scheduled for February 25. The event will start at 7:00 pm Barcelona time and 11:30 pm IST. The company will be live-streaming through its official partner channel CrackBerry.
The live stream can be watched at CrackBerry's official page or on YouTube.
LG's event is scheduled for February 26. The event will start at 12:00 pm Barcelona time and 4:30 pm IST. The company will be live-streaming through its official YouTube channel.
You can visit this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoPrW_bbSK8
Huawei's event is scheduled for February 26. The event will start at 2:00 pm Barcelona time and 6:30 pm IST. While it is still not clear about the live coverage from the company's side, it could be live-streamed through the company's Youtube press channel.
You can visit this link: https://www.youtube.com/user/HuaweiPress
Nokia's event is scheduled for February 26. The event will start at 4:30pm Barcelona time and 9:00pm IST. The company will be live-streaming through its YouTube channel as well as on Facebook.
You can visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/NokiaMobile?_ga=1.162197692.1271824677.1488002049
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZbLfj2ByWKkafT6N2hapw
Nokia's event is scheduled for February 26. The event will start at 4:30pm Barcelona time and 9:00pm IST. The company could ive-stream through its own Youtube channel. However no word has been given from the company as yet.
If it does happen it will most likely be through YouTube only: https://www.youtube.com/user/motorola?_ga=1.192026410.1271824677.1488002049
Samsung's event is scheduled for February 26. The event will start at 7:00pm Barcelona time and 11:30pm IST. The company has promised that it will be live-streaming through its Samsung Galxay site.
You can visit this link: http://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/?_ga=1.200948782.1271824677.1488002049&cid=afl-hq-mul-0813-11000279
This covers the MWC press events happening on the 25 and 26 of February. Hope you'll find this useful. So you can grab some popcorn, some cool drinks, sit back and relax and enjoy the tech show.