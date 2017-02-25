How to watch the MWC 2017 events live: Schedule for 25 and 26th events

It is that time of the year when all the mobile brands you name it Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Nokia, Sony, LG and much more will be gathered in one place and these OEMs will be showcasing some great smartphones.

However, if you're wondering what is it all about then, the much-anticipated tech event of the year Mobile World Congress (MWC) is finally upon us. And just to give a brief idea of what it is all about, the event basically serves as a huge platform for technology companies from around the world to showcase new mobile technology, trends, and products.

That being said, if you have been familiar with the event, in the past few years we have seen some great products being unveiled at the Mobile World Congress. This year promises to be no different. Announcements from almost all major and minor brands are expected.

While this is all scheduled to take place within a few hours from now, most of the companies will be live streaming their events either on their respective websites or social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

So if you are interested and you want to watch what the companies will be bringing to the table then here's a list of major technology companies that will live stream their event. Plus you will also find some resources where you can watch the event live.