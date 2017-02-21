How to share Macbook internet with smartphones via Wi-Fi

In some situations, when you are in a requirement to share your Macbook's internet connection with your smartphone, you need to first turn the laptop into a wireless router. If your laptop has an inbuilt wireless adapter, you can create a mobile hotspot using the same and connect your smartphone to this hotspot. This way, all the devices will be connected to your computer's or laptop's internet connection.

If you are using a Macbook and want to share the internet with your mobile devices, you need to make sure the Mac is connected to the network using Ethernet cable. This is needed to create a wireless hotspot. If you are connected to the network using the Wi-Fi adapter on Mac, then you cannot share the internet to other devices via Wi-Fi.

Also Read: How to keep your browsing history private on Mac

Here, Macbook users can get to know the spets involved in sharing the internet connection of your computer with your mobile devices. Do check out the steps involved from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Step 1 First, head on to System Preferences from the Apple menu and choose Sharing. Here, you will get the Internet Sharing option. Don't check the box beside it, but just highlight this option to display the internet sharing options. Step 2 Now, you will get "Share your connection from" menu and choose Ethernet from there. This will let your Mac share the internet connection from the Ethernet cable with the mobile devices. It is for this reason that you need make sure the device is connected to the internet via Ethernet cable. Step 3 Under the list "To computers using", you need to check Wi-Fi to let the device know that you want it to create a wireless hotspot. Now, click on Wi-Fi Options that will load a new window letting you configure your wireless network. You can configure the network by adding a name for the network, but keep in mind that this will be public. So make sure you don't add any sensitive and personal details. Then, create a password for the network to keep it secure. Step 4 At this point, check the box that is next to the Internet Sharing option detailed in Step 1. This will enable sharing the connection. You need to click on Start to confirm the sharing of your internet connection. Step 5 After enabling Internet Sharing on your Mac, you can see the network you configured in the list of networks available. Select the same and key in the password you had created. That's it! Your mobile will be connected to the network using the internet connection of your Mac that was shared via Wi-Fi.