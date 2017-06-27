How to Stop Receiving Advertisement Calls and SMS from Service Providers?

Are you getting unwanted Advertisement calls & SMS daily? Are you annoyed with the promotional calls and hello tune calls you receive daily in your mobile from your service providers. Here is the way to stop these promotional/offers and advertisement sms calls from service providers including Airtel, Uninor, Idea Cellular, Vodafone and more.

Vodafone

Visit the Do not Disturb Page and register by providing your name, email address and mobile number and click on what offers (or all) you want to stop receiving. You will get a PIN number through SMS, which has to be typed in for verification.

Airtel

Airtel subscribers will have to visit Do not Disturb Page and register their mobile number by providing the details that are required. This process applies to prepaid, postpaid and landline customers.

Reliance

When it comes to Reliance, subscribers will have to visit this link to register for the Do Not Disturb process to stop receiving annoying messages and calls.

MTNL

There are different processes for MTNL Delhi and Mumbai circles and the process is too lengthy in this case.

Tata Docomo

You can register yourself for 'My Account' in order to avail 'Customer Preference' facility, online through this link.

The above mentioned steps are for registering to the process through the website of the service providers. When it comes to the easier processor, it can be done through SMS.

Here are the SMS codes to be sent to stop the promotional calls/SMS.

Vodafone - SMS “START DND” to 1900

Airtel - SMS “START DND” to 1900

Uninor - “START DND” to 1900

Aircel - SMS “START DND” to 1900

MTNL - SMS “START DND” to 1900

Reliance - SMS “START DND” to 1900

Tata Indicom - SMS “START DND” to 1900

Idea Cellular - SMS “START DND” to 1900

BSNL - SMS “STOP” to 1909