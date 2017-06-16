10 Safari Tips and Tricks for iPhone Users

Safari is one of the ways to access the Internet on iPhone and other Apple device these days. Are you getting the most out of it? If not, we have compiled a list of tips and tricks that you can try on your Safari browser.

Note: Some of the tips might not work below iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

Adblocker Nowadays, it's hard to find some enjoying advertisement on their mobile. Fortunately, you can prevent that from enabling the adblocker on the safari. Open the App Store and download a content blocker of your choice. When the content blocker is installed go to Settings -> Safari -> Content Blockers and enable the blocker you just installed. Going Private Safari helps the users in protecting private information and blocks some sites from tracking your behavior. Just like incognito mode, this won't remember the pages you visit, your search history, or your AutoFill information. To enable Private Browsing, open a new page and select Private in the bottom menu. 3D touch to peek into the link With the help of 3D touch, you can preview the link before clicking on it. In case, if you want to read it, press hard, if not take off your finger. Readers view If you are planning to read an article, it can be distracting sometimes with lots of videos, banners on the sides. With Reader View, Safari clears all items besides the text and its corresponding images. To enable reader view, tap on the Reader icon (four horizontal lines) in the top left corner of the search bar. However, not all the pages have this ability. Offline Reading If you find any interesting article to read, or if you don't have time to read the article, you can add that article for offline reading as well. In order to add a page to your Reading List, tap the Share icon in the toolbar and tap Add to Reading List. Restrict websites You can restrict some website in Safari that won't let the user open. To enable this head on to Settings -> General -> Restrictions -> and Allowed Content find Websites. Save pages as PDF If you a find a very good article that you like to keep it, it's better to store that as a PDF rather than any other format. You can do this by tapping on the Share button and select Save PDF to iBooks. Now the page will be stored as a PDF in the iBooks app. Share link using Airdrop You can share the page you are reading with another nearby user by Airdropping it. Tap on the Share in the toolbar and tap once again on the AirDrop. Now select the Contact from the list to send the URL.