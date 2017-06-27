5 Simple Steps to Unsubscribe Junk Emails within A Minute

We always get annoyed by the unwanted promotional, social emails that constantly keep bombarding our Gmail inbox. And the worst part is going through the pain of checking each of them and unsubscribe.

Not only it's time-consuming but also it's really troublesome to find all the subscribed networks. So, here we have a trick by which you can easily unsubscribe all the annoying emails, newsletters in Gmail with a single click.

Step 1. Get Started with Unroll.me This cool portal enables you to get unsubscribed from all the networks that irritate you by your emails. So, open the site and simply click on 'Get Started Now'. Step 2. Signup with Unroll.me Now you just need to signup with your Gmail account, where you want to unsubscribe from annoying emails. Step 3. Give Unroll.me the Access to Your Gmail In the next step, the site will ask your permission for accessing the said email id. Click on 'Allow'. Step 4. Go For The Next Step By now Unroll.me would have scanned through your entire emails and marked all the subscription based emails and newsletters. Now just click on Continue. See Also: 2 steps is all it takes to know when your Gmail account was created Step 5. Unsubscribe Them All On the next screen, you'll get options for either Unsubscribe or Keep in Inbox. Go through the lists carefully and hit 'Unsubscribe' to get rid of the unwanted mails. That's All!