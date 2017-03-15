5 things you should know about Google's Travel App

In an attempt to expand its footprint, the search engine giant Google launched a travel focused app in the market dubbed as Google Trips last year.

Available in both Android and iOS, this app will organize information about trips including flight tickets, hotel reservations and can plan itineraries around it as well. With the ability to work offline, it makes personalized recommendations based on your Google history.

Create your first trip Before starting off, you need to set it with your Gmail account. Once it's done, you can create your first trip just by searching your destination and adding dates to it. In case, if you stopping in more than once spot, you can add that as well. Additionally, this app has complete guides for more than 200 major cities. Reservations You can also check out the reservation details of your flight, hotel, cars and much more that was received on your Gmail account. If not, you need to forward the details to your Google account to show up on the app. Things to do This feature creates custom itineraries by category based on your duration in the town and destinations. You can also select the general itinerary that suits you or goes in-depth that focuses on your likes including shopping, museums and other activities. Adding to that, you can edit (include/delete) the list and simply save it by tapping on the star icon. Food and drink The next best feature in this app is undoubtedly this. Having said that, this part of the app will give you the basic information about the cuisines and specialties of the particular area. It also recommends destinations broken down by category from simple family themed to cocktail specials and much more. Day Plan This gives you an overview or suggestions for what to do in the particular destination based on your duration. It also comes with an option where you can make your personalized day plan as well. Moreover, it features a map that will show you the exact routes that need to be followed as per the itinerary. Getting around From this option, you will get all the information about the public transportations, traffic, driving, and much more. This one compiles all the information that needs to be done for a trip in one place.