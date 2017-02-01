8 tips and tricks you need to change on your new Asus Zenfone 3S Max running Android Nougat

Asus, in an unconventional manner, unveiled their Asus Zenfone 3S Max keeping the price of the phone under wraps till February 7. The phone will be officially launched at an event in New Delhi on February 7 and will go on sale immediately after the launch.

However, the company has already sent us a review unit of the Asus Zenfone 3S Max. Also, the 3S Max is the first Asus phone to ship with Android Nougat. As we already know that Asus heavily customizes the stock Android and they call it as Zen UI.

The scenario still exists. Asus heavily customized the Android 7.0 Nougat and had added several additional features. Here are the eight tips and tricks in the newly unveiled Asus Zenfone 3S Max.

Activate Touch Gestures Such as Double Tap to Wake, Sleep, etc. Asus has added a new ZenMotion menu under their Settings app, which allows you to choose between several additional tweaks such as ‘Double-tap to turn off screen,' ‘Double-tap to wake up,' ‘Swipe up to wake up,' etc. Additionally, there are other gesture controls such as drawing ‘W' on the lock screen will directly take you to the Weather app and so on. You can change these settings under Settings Mute the Incoming Call by Flipping the Device! Under the same ZenMotion menu, there's another tab called as ‘Motion Gestures.' Under motion gestures, there's a setting called as ‘Turn the Device Over.' This means that: whenever an incoming call is coming, and you don't want to pick up the call or imagine you are in a meeting, just turn the device over to mute the phone. This is a very handy feature is you attend a lot of sessions. Use the Phone in One Hand with the One-Handed Mode Even though the Zenfone 3S Max is compact with its 5.2-inch display, there might be some people who still can't be able to use the phone with one hand. Thankfully, for those users, the company is bundling a one-handed mode, and it is hidden under the same ZenMotion menu. Activating this mode, you can quickly shift to the one-handed mode by just double tapping the home button. Enable Easy Mode for a Friendly Interface There is an Easy Mode under the Settings app which by enabling changes the drawer app and opens up nine apps based screen layout. Also, you can add a maximum of four screens to the design. A Dedicated Kids Mode to Set up a Safe Playground for Your Kids Asus has also added a new Kids Mode with which you can allow only specific apps for your kids to access. This mode can be enabled by heading over to Settings>Kids Mode. Take Screenshots with Recent Apps Key One of the best feature with the Asus Zen UI, which we loved a lot. These days' lot of people want to check save some information while browsing through the net. Asus has a perfect solution for that. The Taiwanese company has added a feature with which you can take screenshots by tapping the recent apps key for two seconds, which is a good feature to have around. Change Screenshot File Format Another interesting feature is that Asus will allow you to modify the screenshot file format between JPEG and PNG. You can alter the setting by heading over to Settings> Screenshot>Screenshot file format> JPEG or PNG. Activate Bluelight Filter to Reduce Strain for Eyes The Asus Zenfone 3S Max also comes with a Bluelight Filter mode, which we call it as Night Mode in iPhones and stock Android phones. This feature is hidden under the display settings, and it reduces the strain to your eyes after activating.