A to Z on customizing Google Assistant efficiently

Google last year released its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based voice-controlled virtual assistant, which is a very user-friendly AI. Though it is technologically advanced in its own way and sounds pretty sci-fi, it's no Jarvis from Iron-Man.

The assistant is here to make the users' life a lot easier and convenient. Through this, the users can ask anything via voice commands including things like running search errands and reminders. The AI based virtual assistant is constantly learning and adapting itself to best suit the user.

This brings us to the idea of how users can customize it to suit their requirements, while most tech-savvy people like to figure their way around their gadgets through trial and error. There are some who prefer to learn from others trials and avoid the errors. So if you are someone who would like to learn more about the Google Assistant and want to avoid the trial and error method of figuring things out, we can help you out with that.

How to turn on or off OK Google 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button. 2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>"Ok Google" detection.

From here you can change these settings. Say ‘Ok Google' any time: To turn "Ok Google" on or off, tap the switch. Trusted voice: Choose whether "Ok Google" unlocks your phone when your Assistant recognizes your voice.

Retrain voice model: Reteach your Assistant to recognize your voice. Delete voice model: Delete the model your Assistant uses to recognize your voice. To use "Ok Google" again, you'll need to retrain your Assistant to recognize your voice. Customize Google Assistant It is always better to start off with the basics this cannot be emphasized enough, how to turn on or turn off Google Assistant. Turn On 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button. 2. Tap Yes, if the next window gives options (Yes and No) Turn Off 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button. 2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>Google Assistant>turn off the switch. How to change the language 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button. 2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>Assistant language>Go to language preferences. 3. Tap Add a language, then choose a language. 4. Next, to the language, you added touch and hold Reorder. Drag the language to the top of the list. How to talk with your Assistant 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>Voice.



From here you can change these settings:



Hands-free: Choose whether you want help from your Assistant when your phone is locked using a Bluetooth or wired headset.



Speech output: Choose whether your Assistant provides spoken responses all the time or only when you're hands-free.



Offline speech recognition: To talk with your Assistant when you don't have an Internet connection, download the language you want to use. For now, you can talk with the Assistant in English or German only.



Block offensive words: Offensive word will be replaced with asterisks *.



Bluetooth headset: Choose whether you want to talk with your Assistant using a Bluetooth headset when available. How to control auto Google Search 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings.



3. Next to "Use screen context," turn the switch on or off.



If the switch is on, your Assistant will send content on your screen to Google to get information based on what you're seeing. How to change or set nickname 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>Personal info>Nickname.



3. To edit your nickname, tap Edit.



4. To hear your Assistant pronounce your nickname, tap Play.



5. To change the way your Assistant pronounces your nickname, tap Spell it out. How to change the news you hear 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings >News.



3. To change the order of news sources, drag Reorder. Your Assistant will play news in this order.



4. To add or remove news sources, tap Customize How to choose what you hear about your day 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>News> My Day. How to see the temperature in Celcius or Fahrenheit 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>Personal info>Weather units>choose Celsius or Fahrenheit. How to set your Home and Work locations 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>Personal info>Home & work locations.



3. To delete your location, you'll need to go to your Google Maps settings and follow the steps to delete your location in Google Maps How to create or edit a shopping list 1. On your phone, touch and hold the Home button.



2. At the top right, tap More>Settings>Shopping list. 3. See or edit a shopping list you created. You can also download Google Keep to make it even better.

Now that you do know your way around the Google Assistant you will be able to get better assistance and have better communication with your AI based voice-controlled virtual assistant.